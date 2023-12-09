Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $150.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

BLDR stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

