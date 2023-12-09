CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 3.4%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56.10 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.69). Approximately 1,072,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,350,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.39) price objective on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.
