CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CACI International from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CACI International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 203.0% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $322.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $275.79 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

