Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Camden Property Trust worth $73,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CPT opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.