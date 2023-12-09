Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $70.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BRZE. Barclays raised their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 38,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $1,927,470.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,637 shares of company stock worth $9,767,031 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

