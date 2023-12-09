Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

