Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,634,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,763,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 12.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
