Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 1,634,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,763,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Up 12.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDIO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

