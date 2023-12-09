Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Celestica by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Celestica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

