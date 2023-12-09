CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,393,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of CenterPoint Energy worth $76,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

