Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERE. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $41.22 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,955. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,561,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,762.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Akamine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,143 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,043,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

