Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ALK stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

