CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get CEVA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEVA

CEVA Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. CEVA’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CEVA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CEVA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after buying an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.