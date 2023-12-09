Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Chewy stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 967.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

