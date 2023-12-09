Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $590.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $551.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $537.60.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $553.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $559.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

