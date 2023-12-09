Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,161,534 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Citizens Financial Group worth $67,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after buying an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after buying an additional 241,869 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

