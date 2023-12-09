CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 4.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 250,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 178,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.33 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Trading Down 4.5 %

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.