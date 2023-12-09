CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 4.5%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 250,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 178,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.33 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.
