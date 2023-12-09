Cloverfields Capital Group LP Purchases 3,060 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day moving average of $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

