Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.04. 65,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 191,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Coeptis Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COEP

Coeptis Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.