Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $123.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $146.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $147.86.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,035.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

