Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 3.1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

About Community Heritage Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Community Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.46%.

(Get Free Report)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.