Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 3.1%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.
Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.
