Comparing Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Cosmos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $66.76 million 0.59 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.14 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.23 -$104.12 million ($0.09) -0.03

Cosmos Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenidge Generation and Cosmos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 274.53%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -257.70% -246.82% -47.22% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

