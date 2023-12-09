Comparing Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Rio Tinto Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rio Tinto Group 0 1 10 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TMC the metals currently has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 266.07%. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Rio Tinto Group.

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Rio Tinto Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.24 Rio Tinto Group $52.45 billion 1.67 $12.42 billion N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Rio Tinto Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93% Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

