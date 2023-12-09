Comparing Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and NewRiver REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 39.93% 64.91% 6.69% NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group and NewRiver REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 NewRiver REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $128.90, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than NewRiver REIT.

84.7% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and NewRiver REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.53 billion 7.84 $2.14 billion $6.75 19.69 NewRiver REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than NewRiver REIT.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats NewRiver REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 7 million sq ft and comprises 26 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services. Our objective is to own and manage the most resilient retail portfolio in the UK, focused on retail parks, core shopping centres, and regeneration opportunities in order to deliver long-term attractive recurring income returns and capital growth for our shareholders. NewRiver has a Premium Listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NRR).

