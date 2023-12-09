Contrasting ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) and ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phillips 66 and ENEOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 3 11 0 2.79 ENEOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phillips 66 presently has a consensus price target of $134.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Phillips 66’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than ENEOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

71.8% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phillips 66 and ENEOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $149.41 billion 0.37 $11.02 billion $16.58 7.56 ENEOS N/A N/A N/A C$28.15 0.29

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than ENEOS. ENEOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and ENEOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 5.05% 23.32% 10.05% ENEOS N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. ENEOS pays an annual dividend of C$0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phillips 66 pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENEOS pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Phillips 66 has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Phillips 66 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats ENEOS on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENEOS

(Get Free Report)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates. The company offers non-ferrous metal products, including electrolytic coppers, functional materials, and thin-film materials. In addition, it develops and explores non-ferrous metal resources and products; and produces and sells titanium and electric wires. Further, the company offers copper foils, precision rolled, and precision-fabricated products. Additionally, it engages in the asphalt paving, civil engineering, construction, land transportation; rail transportation of oil products; and real estate leasing, sale and purchase, and management. Furthermore, it also provides nonlife insurance; and temporary staffing, recruitment, training, and office support services. ENEOS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.