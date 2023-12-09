Contrasting Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insmed and RenovoRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $280.82 million 14.24 -$481.53 million ($5.27) -5.31 RenovoRx N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.94) -0.66

RenovoRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovoRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -257.69% -3,789.32% -48.58% RenovoRx N/A -403.02% -197.48%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Insmed and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Insmed has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of RenovoRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insmed and RenovoRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 11 0 3.00 RenovoRx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insmed presently has a consensus target price of $43.73, indicating a potential upside of 56.39%. RenovoRx has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,997.11%. Given RenovoRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Insmed.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Insmed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

