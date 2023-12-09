Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRBG opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

