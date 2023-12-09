Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 14,095 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $182,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $374.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

