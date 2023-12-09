CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

