CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.