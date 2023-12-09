Critical Analysis: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) and LEM (OTCMKTS:LMHDF)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and LEM (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and LEM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $5.90 million 60.97 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -10.44 LEM N/A N/A N/A 37.40 68.15

LEM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LEM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and LEM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 LEM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 188.70%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than LEM.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and LEM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90% LEM N/A N/A N/A

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators. Its products are used in various applications, such as automotive battery management and motor control, electric vehicle chargers, smart grid, welding, automation, drives, high-precision, power supplies, renewable energies, traction, trackside, conventional, and green cars businesses, as well as for AC/DC converters, uninterrupted power supply systems for computers, micro turbines, and wind and solar power generation. LEM Holding SA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Meyrin, Switzerland.

