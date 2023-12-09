Critical Contrast: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Advantage Solutions and PaySign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. PaySign has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.04%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Advantage Solutions.

24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -35.42% 6.46% 1.86% PaySign 3.51% 9.25% 1.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and PaySign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $4.25 billion 0.25 -$1.38 billion ($4.72) -0.69 PaySign $44.20 million 2.90 $1.03 million $0.03 81.00

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PaySign beats Advantage Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers Per Diem, Corporate Expense, and Business Travel Cards that allows businesses, and nonprofits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

