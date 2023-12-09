Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $719.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares in the company, valued at $784,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

