Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 4,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cullman Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

In other news, CEO John A. Riley III bought 6,980 shares of Cullman Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,238.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cullman Bancorp by 298.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.