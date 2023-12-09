Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $230.58 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.23.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

