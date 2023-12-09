DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $159.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $148.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $147.96 per share.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,620.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,519.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.45 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

