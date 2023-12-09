DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of THOR Industries in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:THO opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. THOR Industries has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

