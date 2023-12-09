Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $113.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -948.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $240,039.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $240,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 176,062 shares in the company, valued at $17,463,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 665,190 shares of company stock valued at $69,286,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

