Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.83.

DFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$36.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6724891 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

About Definity Financial

)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

