Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading 95.1% Higher

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report) traded up 95.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

