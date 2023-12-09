Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
Direxion High Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.
