DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 149.96% from the company’s current price.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DMK opened at $0.60 on Thursday. DMK Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56.

DMK Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About DMK Pharmaceuticals

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical stage neuro-biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical stage product candidate, DPI-125, which is indicated for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

