DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,767 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of DocuSign worth $70,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

