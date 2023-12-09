DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $49.73 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.56, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

