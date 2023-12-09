DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.