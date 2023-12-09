DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

