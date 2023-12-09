DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 4.8 %

DOCU opened at $49.73 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.