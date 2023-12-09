Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.05 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 101.45 ($1.28). Approximately 1,756,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,490,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.28 ($1.25).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) target price on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2,029.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,780.88 ($13,617.38). In other news, insider Philip Harrison purchased 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,928.30 ($12,540.48). Also, insider Celia Baxter purchased 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,780.88 ($13,617.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 69,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,486 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

