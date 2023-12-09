e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,354. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $127.23 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

