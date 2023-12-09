E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 1.4%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. 205,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 226,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$5.70 price objective on shares of E3 Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
