E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 1.4%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.11. 205,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 226,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$5.70 price objective on shares of E3 Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.86.

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

