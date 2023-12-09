eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRW) Trading Up 9.8%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

effector therapeutics is a biotechnology company located in 11180 roselle street, san diego, ca, united states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.